Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Bolton Wanderers
Sunderland AFC take on Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, September 25 – and you could be there for free.
We have a pair of tickets to give away for this weekend’s match which kicks off at the Stadium of Light at 3pm on Saturday.
To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: who has managed both Sunderland and Bolton?
::A) Roy Keane
::B) Sam Allardyce
::C) Chris Coleman
Email your answer, along with your contact number and address, to [email protected] by 9am on Thursday, September 23. The winner will be notified by telephone and tickets will be emailed to them ahead of the match.
Usual JPI Media competition rules apply and no data is passed on to third parties.
The tickets are the latest in a series we’ll be giving away for home league games. The next ticket giveaway will be for SAFC vs Cheltenham Town on September 28.