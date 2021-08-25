Taylor Moore of Bristol City.

That’s after the Wearsiders defeated AFC Wimbledon in League One last weekend.

Lee Johnson has added seven first-team players to his squad so far this window.

Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins have all arrived at the Stadium of Light thus far.

The Black Cats will now face Wycombe Wanderers in the third tier this Saturday.

Here, though, we take you through all of the latest talk surrounding Sunderland and their League One rivals:

Wigan Athletic, Portsmouth and Hearts are interested in signing Bristol City defender Taylor Moore.

That’s according to Football Insider, who state that the trio are keen on Moore, who can operate at centre-back and at right-back.

Bristol City are said to be willing to loan out the 24-year-old in the final week of the window.

Wigan have also been credited with a long-term interest in Sunderland defender Bailey Wright.

But their interest in Wright may end if they can conclude a deal for Moore – but the Latics will face stiff competition for his signature.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson recently stated that he had no intention of letting the defender depart the Stadium of Light.

Speaking about Wigan’s interest in Wright, Johnson said: “I’ve got zero appetite to lose Bailey Wright.

"Bailey has just had a beautiful little baby, and he’s only got a year left on his contract and there was interest, so naturally that’s going to spark up a thought process about where his future lies.

"But I’ve personally been extremely consistent in the desire to keep Bailey. He’s got to get in the team and play well, and then hopefully we can extend his contract. It’s as simple as that.

"I’ve seen the best of Bailey Wright, and obviously we’ve got to see that as much as possible, and I think we have this season.

"I think he’s had a good pre-season under his belt, a good off-season, and he’s worked hard with his injuries.

"He’s trusted as a captain of the club."

