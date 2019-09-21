This is why Jack Colback was left out of Newcastle United's team photo
There was a familiar face missing from Newcastle United’s team photograph.
The club yesterday published its squad photo for this season – but there was no sign of former Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback.
Colback, along with midfielder Henri Saivet and defender Jamie Sterry, didn’t make United’s 25-man Premier League squad. Unlike Colback and Sterry, Saivet appeared in the photo.
The Echo understands that Colback – who featured for Newcastle in pre-season after returning from a season-long loan at Nottingham Forest – politely declined to appear in the photo because he was not included in the 25-man squad. Sterry, meanwhile, was with the club’s Under-23 squad, while Saivet – who, like Colback, has been training with the first-team squad – opted to appear in the photo.
The trio could all leave in January. Colback, signed as a free agent five years ago after his Sunderland deal expired, is out of contract next summer.