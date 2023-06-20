Hartlepool United manager John Askey and assistant Mark Goodlad pictured at the Suit Direct Stadium. Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News.

Hartlepool return to the National League for the 2023-24 campaign, with players and staff set to return for pre-season duty early next month.

And, although the bond between supporters and the club has been damaged over the course of the last 12 months due to relegation from the Football League, Askey knows it will be vital to try and get them back onside as quickly as possible in the National League.

Pools spent four years away from the EFL following their relegation in 2017 and the hope will be that Askey can ensure a quicker return this time around.

John Askey went up against former Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor in the final game of the season. Photo: Scott Llewellyn | MI News.

But with the club’s recruitment business a little slow compared to some of their National League rivals, supporters may grow concerned about the club’s chances of a successful season.

Askey’s relationship with supporters, however, is one which remains untarnished, despite relegation, with many backing the former York City boss to be the one to bring success back to Clarence Road.

He enjoyed a strong rapport with York supporters having guided the Minstermen to promotion to the National League before he was, surprisingly, relieved of his duties last year.

Askey united the York fanbase – so much so he was tipped to make a return to the club last season before Hartlepool swooped in to appoint him as Keith Curle’s successor in February.

Pools fans continued their end-of-season tradition at Edgeley Park of wearing fancy dress. Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News.

A poll from York supporters in February, little over a week before he was appointed as the new manager of Hartlepool, revealed 79 per cent of fans were keen to see Askey return to the club given the relationship he had built with them during his time at the LNER Stadium.

And the hope is Askey can do similar with Hartlepool supporters after agreeing to remain in charge at the Suit Direct Stadium following relegation.

Askey’s future remained one of the key talking points for Hartlepool after their relegation was confirmed.

But chairman Raj Singh moved quickly to negotiate with the 58-year-old - who is contracted to the club until the end of next season – with Askey soon confirming he would continue on as boss.

And Askey has made no secret, both publicly and internally, as to the importance of supporters having recently admitted to the Mail he can see why the North East often receives such plaudits for its support when it comes to its football clubs.

“The supporters are massive for the football club,” said Askey.

“That’s what a football club is about, it’s about the community and the supporters.

“Players come and go, managers come and go, but one thing that’s constant is the supporters. So it’s huge for the players, and us as staff, to connect with them and make sure the supporters feel part of the football club. Without them there isn’t a football club.

“Hartlepool have got supporters who are very passionate about the club and hopefully we can bring everybody together. And if you bring everybody together then you’ve got a lot better chance of achieving something.

“Fanatical may be too big a word,” he added.

“But when you talk about football in the North East, I can see why people talk about supporters in this area.

“They are passionate about their football in this area, probably as passionate as you’ll come across.”

Askey has plenty of experience as a manager and therefore plenty of experience of supporters from different areas of the country.

But the Hartlepool boss considers Pools fans amongst the best he has been a manager of having struggled to find the words to praise supporters in the final weeks of the season.

Pools welcomed a crowd of over 6,000 for what would prove to be a significant home defeat against Crawley Town before several thousand still showed their appreciation to players after the club were relegated a week later against Barrow.

And Askey was left blown away by Hartlepool fans at Edgeley Park as players and staff, again, received a generous applause following the 1-1 draw with Stockport County – the club’s final game in the EFL.

But despite the disappointment of relegation, Askey believes supporters at the Suit Direct Stadium can still have a huge part to play - something he is hoping to reap the benefits of next season.

“It’s hard to say because there’s similarities between Hartlepool and Port Vale because they’re working class areas. Wages are low in the area and it’s very similar to that,” Askey explained to the Mail.

“One way of getting away from what’s happening in your life is going to the football. So that’s where they compare.

“York and Shrewsbury are different. They’re different areas, they’re more wealthier areas, but because the ground is quite tight [at the Suit Direct Stadium] then they have a bigger bearing on games than what other clubs have had that I’ve been to previously.

“Supporters always have a bearing on games and you can sense it within the ground but because it’s tight and they’re proper football people, they can sense when it’s changing and that’s the difference here.

“When the ground is a lot quieter it makes it easier for opposition teams, but when everybody is behind the team it can give you a chance and we’ve got to try and capitalise on that.