Sunderland

Where are they now? The current clubs of ex-Sunderland players from Antalyaspor to Augsburg

Plenty of talented players have come through Sunderland over the years and many of them have gone on to play for a range of illustrious and successful clubs.

But what about some of the more obscure journeys some of the former Black Cats players have made? Here’s a look at ex-Sunderland players still in action all over the world...

Current club: AIK (Sweden) Sunderland apps: 203

1. Seb Larsson

Current club: MDA Chasselay (France) Sunderland apps: 112

2. Steed Malbranque

Current club: Genlerbirlii (Turkey) Sunderland apps: 97

3. Stephane Sessegnon

Current club: Minnesota United (USA) Sunderland apps: 80

4. Vito Mannone

