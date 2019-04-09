Where are they now? The current clubs of ex-Sunderland players from Antalyaspor to Augsburg
Plenty of talented players have come through Sunderland over the years and many of them have gone on to play for a range of illustrious and successful clubs.
But what about some of the more obscure journeys some of the former Black Cats players have made? Here’s a look at ex-Sunderland players still in action all over the world...
1. Seb Larsson
Current club: AIK (Sweden) Sunderland apps: 203
2. Steed Malbranque
Current club: MDA Chasselay (France) Sunderland apps: 112
3. Stephane Sessegnon
Current club: Genlerbirlii (Turkey) Sunderland apps: 97
4. Vito Mannone
Current club: Minnesota United (USA) Sunderland apps: 80
