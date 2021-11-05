The Junior Black Cats exited the competition at the first-round stage after a 2-0 defeat against Bradford City on Thursday evening.

Goals in the first-half from Jack Wilson and Dylan Youmbi were enough to seal the win at Eppleton Colliery Welfare.

Sunderland began the game the better side and went close 10 minutes in when Henry Fieldson headed inches wide of the post.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Ryder.

But they were made to pay for the miss as Wilson fired low past Sunderland goalkeeper Adam Richardson.

Bradford then doubled their lead through Youmbi’s after his shot found its way past the ‘keeper.

Striker Joe Ryder was Sunderland’s biggest attacking threat in the first half.

He went closer to halving the deficit before the break, but his left-footed strike flashed just wide.

On the hour mark, Ryder once again went close with his left foot, this time driving a 25-yard strike off the crossbar.

Left-back Oliver Bainbridge found himself in the six-yard box moments later and he was somehow denied by the ‘keeper as time began to run out for John Hewitson’s side.

Sunderland kept pushing and struck the woodwork for the second time towards the end, as they exited the FA Youth Cup.

The junior Black Cats are next in action against Newcastle United under-18s in a mini Tyne-Wear derby league game on November 20.

Sunderland U18s: Richardson, Irons, Bainbridge, Cain (Salkeld 46’), Fieldson, Williams, Dowling (Waters 68'), Middlemas, Watson, Kelly, Ryder

Subs not used: Bond, Singh, Bell

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.