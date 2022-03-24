Watch: Sunderland shoppers react to Jermain Defoe's retirement news
Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has confirmed his retirement from professional football with immediate effect.
By Graham Murray
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 2:04 pm
We asked shoppers in Sunderland city centre what they made of the news – and in some cases, we broke it to people for the first time!
The popular player returned to Wearside in January, but in a statement on social media he has said “I feel now is the right time to bow out” after 22 years in football.
