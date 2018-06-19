Video assisted referee systems do not guarantee justice on the pitch, says Sunderland academic after England vs Tunisia World Cup match

Football fans need to accept video assistant referee use does guarantee a fair decision, a Sunderland academic has said after England's first game of the World Cup.

Although similar technology is now regularly used in tennis, rugby and cricket, Russia 2018 is the first time officials have been able to use video assistant referee (VAR) systems in a World Cup.

It was hoped VAR would paper over cracks in referees missing specific on-pitch incidents. But a series of contentious decisions – or lack of decisions – in Volgograd on Monday raised questions among supporters over refereeing inconsistencies and the overall efficiency of VAR.

Now Dr Paul Davis, a senior lecturer in the Sociology of Sport at the University of Sunderland, has argued we need to manage our expectations when it comes to VAR.

“We need to recognize and live with the fact that, although it should increase the chances of just outcomes, VAR doesn't guarantee them," he said.

“The obvious reason it doesn't guarantee them is that the officials need to decide which incidents to review.

“The penalty incident in the England vs Tunisia game arguably should have been reviewed and would arguably have resulted in no-penalty.

"But, again, it’s important we realise that a review doesn't guarantee correct judgement.”

VAR will be in use at all times during every World Cup game, with a team of four referees always reviewing incidents in a studio away from the stadium.

They would then consult the on-field referee to tell him whether they deem an incident worthy of a review. Should they do so, the on-field referee then stops the game to view the incident pitch-side before making choosing whether to alter his original decision.

Dr Davis said: “If you look at FIFA’s Decision Process guidelines for this World Cup, then you see that officials need to decide what counts as 'leading up to' a goal or a penalty.

“Since everything that happens in a match is causally related to everything that happens afterwards, then arguably it is all part of the lead-up to a (possible) goal or penalty.

“As long as we are happy to live with its limitations, then it is probably better to have VAR than not. However, there are no guarantees of justice.”