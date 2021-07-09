Former £11million-rated attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard is said to be finalising the details of a deal that will see him link up with Lee Johnson.

Meanwhile, the Black Cats are still waiting on an update from Denver Hume, who has been offered a new deal on Wearside.

And in other news, Charlie Wyke has joined Wigan Athletic, whilst Chris Maguire has linked up with Michael Appleton at Lincoln City.

Owen Dale

Here, we take you through all of the latest Sunderland and League One transfer gossip and news from around the web:

Crewe boss provides update as Sunderland and rivals keep tabs on winger Owen Dale

Crewe’s David Artell isn’t expecting to lose any of his players this summer.

The Alexandra boss made the admission in an interview with the League One outfit’s website, as clubs – including Sunderland and Portsmouth – keep tabs on winger Owen Dale.

The wide man has reportedly had a £1m price tag slapped on him.

When asked about transfer business, Artell said: “Two, three – that’s the sort of numbers.

"I said at the end of the season, anywhere between six to 11 (new arrivals would be ideal). I think it will be probably seven.

“I don’t think we’ll lose anyone, if we lose anyone we replace them.

“So it might end up at seven, might end up at eight – I think that’s where we’re at.

“We’re comfortable at the minute where we’re at.

“I don’t think I’ve ever panicked in the transfer window.

“As I’ve said, we’re quite comfortable where we’re at the minute, so we’ll keep doing the work, working hard and hopefully get the right ones in.”

So what’s the latest Sunderland and League One gossip?

Dundee United have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper former Sunderland youth teamer Trevor Carson. The Academy of Light graduate, who has also featured for Portsmouth during his career, signed from Scottish Premiership rivals Motherwell. (Various)

Ex-Black Cats striker Ji Dong-Won has ended has signed for K-League side FC Seoul. The 30-year-old has spent seven years in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, Augsburg and Mainz 05. (Various)

Derry City announced the pre-contract re-signing of ex-Sunderland academy prospect Patrick McEleney from Dundalk. (Derry City – club website)

