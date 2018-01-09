Transfer rumours - Sunderland striker target on the move, Fabio Borini deal twist plus Man City, Liverpool & Arsenal hit the headlines

Have your say

Sunderland January target Gary Madine could be on the move this month.

Chris Coleman has been linked with a move for Bolton Wanderers frontman and Gateshead native Gary Madine in the last few weeks.

And while his recent goal splurge might have taken him away from the grasp of the Black Cats, it looks like Madine has been catching the eye of a few other clubs much further up the second tier ladder.

According to Wales Online, the striker is being looked at by Cardiff City, as Neil Warnock looks to strengthen his frontline in a bid to keep the Bluebirds bid for automatic promotion on track.

Meanwhile, reports in Italy suggest Torino were trying to broker a deal for Black Cats forward Fabio Borini.

AC Milan have a compulsory buy out at the end of his current loan deal but according to Turin daily La Stampa, the Serie A rivals were looking to muscle in this month.

Transfer rumours

Any deal would have involved the Rossoneri buying Borini early then selling or loaning him to Toro.

But, they have reportedly been knocked back in their efforts to sign the Italian international.

Elsewhere, Man City are set to make a fresh bid for Alexis Sanchez. Pep Guardiola's men believe the Gunners will allow the Chilean to leave this month. (Guardian)

Arsenal will let Sanchez leave if they receive close to £30m and would want a deal to be completed early enough to allow them to sign a replacement. (Mirror)

Fabio Borini, in action for Sunderland. The forward is now on loan at AC Milan

Sources close to Sanchez believe he could be a Manchester City player within a week. (Independent)

Arsenal have made Monaco's Thomas Lemar their number one target to replace Sanchez.(Mirror)

LIVE: Sunderland transfer news - Chris Coleman's attention turns to striker, signing on why he penned SAFC deal plus the boss reveals his biggest Black Cats frustration



Leonardo Jardim, Monaco manager, has not ruled out selling Lemar this month. (L'Equipe - in French)

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic who wants to leave following the arrival of Philippe Coutinho. (Diariogol - in Spanish)

French midfielder Francis Coquelin could depart Arsenal this month, with West Ham interested. (Mirror)

Valencia are also in talks with Arsenal over Coquelin. (Cadena Ser - in Spanish)

Chelsea have stalled on a move for Juventus' Brazil international Alex Sandro because the Italian club want about £60m for the full-back. (Telegraph)

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane says he is happy at the club but they must start to win trophies in order to keep him. (Star)

Leicester are willing to allow striker Kelechi Iheanacho to leave this month, despite only signing the Nigerian in August for £25m. (Sun)

For all the latest SAFC news, click here



West Ham are interested in Anderlecht's £20m-rated Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker. (Nieuwsblad - in Belgian)

West Ham are closing in on Newcastle and England midfielder Jonjo Shelvey in a £12m deal. (Express)

Juventus will not sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as Paris St-Germain are willing to pay up to 170m euros (£150m) for the Serb, who also interests Manchester United. (Il BiancoNero - in Italian)

Championship club Cardiff City are interested in signing 27-year-old English striker Gary Madine from Bolton. (Wales Online)

Swansea are among the clubs interested in Fulham full-back Ryan Fredericks. (Wales Online)

Derby County are in talks with manager Gary Rowett over a new contract. The 43-year-old is being considered as a successor to Mark Hughes at Stoke. (Telegraph)