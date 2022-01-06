The Black Cats were said to be closing in on a deal to sign Manchester City playmaker Roberts following reports last week.

The 24-year-old has been loaned out to several clubs, including Celtic, Norwich and Middlesbrough, during his time at City but has made just three senior appearances for the Premier League champions.

Following a loan spell at Derby last season, Roberts joined French club Troyes in the summer but is reportedly ready to cancel his contract with just one Ligue 1 appearance to his name.

According to Football Insider, Sunderland have agreed to sign the attacker on loan until the end of the season with the website now claiming that the Wearsiders are confident of concluding a deal.

Moreover, Football Insider claims that: “Roberts is set to join a Sunderland side flying high in their hunt for promotion in League One.”

Roberts was at the Stadium of Light to watch Thursday’s 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Sunderland already have five loan players, including Thorben Hoffmann, Leon Dajaku, Callum Doyle, Nathan Broadhead and Frederik Alves.

While there is no limit on the number of players clubs are allowed to sign on loan, they are allowed a maximum of five in a matchday squad.

The 24-year-old has made just one appearance in the league for his club this season which came in a 13-minute cameo against Lyon in September.

Roberts spent the back end of last season out on loan at Derby County as Wayne Rooney’s team avoided relegation from the Championship.

