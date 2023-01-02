Transfer news: £3m-rated ex-Sunderland, Cardiff City and QPR star wanted by Rangers
Former Sunderland man Dion Sanderson is the subject of transfer interest from Rangers – according to reports.
Sanderson made 27 appearances for the Black Cats during the 2020-21 season while on loan from Wolves. The Black Cats were interested in bringing Sanderson back to the Stadium of Light and are thought to have approaches rejected due to their League One status at the time.
Sunderland have since added centre-backs Aji Alese, Danny Batth and Dan Ballard and also have Bailey Wright plus Luke O’Nien and Dennis Cirkin, who can both play there if required.
The central defender signed a long-term contract at Molineux last summer, before being loaned out to Birmingham and QPR during the 2021-22 campaign. Sanderson then re-joined City last summer.
The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Birmingham City. However, Alan Nixon has stated Rangers are now interested in a potential move for the central defender, who is reportedly valued at £3million by his parent club Wolves.