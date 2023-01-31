Transfer news: Former £14m Sunderland and Chelsea star to complete Dutch club move
Ex-Sunderland, Chelsea and Crystal Palace full-back Patrick van Aanholt is closing in on a move to Holland.
After joining the Black Cats back in 2014, the defender appeared 95 times in all competitions between 2014 and 2017 at Sunderland and arguably played his best football under Sam Allardyce.
Crysta, Palace are said to have paid Sunderland £9million rising to £14million for the Dutchman back in 2017. The player remained at Selhurst Park for five seasons before moving on to play for Galatasaray in Turkey.
Now, though, it looks like the Dutch international could be on his way back to Holland with reports suggesting he is set to sign for PSV before the transfer window closes on deadline day this evening.
Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano said: “Patrick van Aanholt to PSV, deal done. Dutch left-back now flying for medical tests as he’s leaving Galatasaray. Terms agreed, contract to be signed later today.”