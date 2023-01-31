After joining the Black Cats back in 2014, the defender appeared 95 times in all competitions between 2014 and 2017 at Sunderland and arguably played his best football under Sam Allardyce.

Crysta, Palace are said to have paid Sunderland £9million rising to £14million for the Dutchman back in 2017. The player remained at Selhurst Park for five seasons before moving on to play for Galatasaray in Turkey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, though, it looks like the Dutch international could be on his way back to Holland with reports suggesting he is set to sign for PSV before the transfer window closes on deadline day this evening.

Galatasaray's Dutch defender Patrick van Aanholt reacts after a flare reached the pitch during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Olympique de Marseille and Galatasaray AS at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southern France on September 30, 2021. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)