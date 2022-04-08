Eddie Howe’s side are desperate to halt a run of three consecutive Premier League defeats wh
Bruno Lage’s side are still chasing the European places with seven games remaining but are without two key players.
Raul Jimanez is suspended while midfielder Ruben Neves is facing a spell on the sidelines through injury.
Here is our predicted Wolves line-up for tonight’s match…
Wolves’ first choice in goal. Has started all but two Premier League matches for Wolves this season, both of those games coming in the last month. Will lead Wolves out as usual tonight. Denied Newcastle a rare win over Wolves back in 2019 with a last second equaliser. The 33-year-old has started four of the last six matches at left-back. Back to full fitness having missed the start of the season with a knee injury. Scored in each of his last two Premier League games. The Belgian international scored in a 1-1 draw against Newcastle back in 2020. Started all but four Premier League matches for Wolves this season, scoring twice. Remained on the bench when the sides last met back in October. Should start tonight having been in the XI for each of the last five Premier League matches. The Portuguese teenager is still searching for his first Premier League goal of the season. His only Premier League goal this season came in a 3-2 defeat against Leeds United last month.