The state of play regarding Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday explained as youth team produce good comeback win

That’s after the North East club defeated AFC Wimbledon in League One last weekend.

A second-half strike from Carl Winchester was enough to hand the Wearsiders three points and leave the Black Cats fifth after four games played.

Lee Johnson has added seven first-team players to his squad so far this window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corry Evans

Here, though, we take you through all of the latest Sunderland stories doing the rounds this evening:

The state of play regarding Sunderland’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday

Sunderland are due to play Sheffield Wednesday in the third tier on Saturday, September 4.

However, the club has announced that ticket information for the match will be delayed, and have thanked supporters for their patience.

That’s because the game falls on an international week and League One clubs who have three players called up can request to have the game postponed.

Sunderland have already seen Corry Evans called up for Northern Ireland and Niall Huggins called up for Wales’ U21s.

Nathan Broadhead, Tom Flanagan and Frederik Alves have not been called up to their respective nations.

That leaves England youth teamers Callum Doyle and Dennis Cirkin as the only other potential call-ups in Lee Johnson’s squad.

The Three Lions announce their youth team squads on Friday.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, have seen Bailey Peacock-Farrell called up for Northern Ireland.

But Scotland hopefuls Callum Paterson and Liam Palmer have been left out of Steve Clarke’s squad.

That leaves Florian Kamberi as a possible call-up to the Albania squad with Theo Corbeanu’s inclusion in the Canada team probable.

Owls youngster Ciaran Brennan’s potential inclusion in the Republic of Ireland U21s is also another one to watch

Sunderland youth teamers produce memorable comeback

Sunderland U23s produced a memorable comeback on Monday night.

That’s after the young Blac Cats clawed back a two-goal half-time deficit to beat Burnley 3-2.

Head coach Elliott Dickman named a side with two changes to last week's defeat to Fulham, as Ollie Younger and the injured Stephen Wearne were replaced by Steels and Cameron Jessup.

The dramatic win secured a first three points on the board in Premier League 2 this season.

Vinnie Steels netted a double against his former club before Sam Wilding headed the winner late on to hand Sunderland the win.

Following the victory, head coach Dickman said: "In the second half, the Lads did everything we asked after a disappointing first half, and they deserve the victory.

"To come back like that showed great character from every single one of them. Coming to Burnley is tough - they make the game competitive with their style of play - so we had to match and then better it - which I felt we did a lot better after half-time.

"We have quite a few new boys into the building and it's going to take time to gel in any squad, but we're slowly getting there and I'm really pleased with the confidence this will give them."

Sunderland U23 team: Trialist; Richardson, Almond, Jessup, Newall; Wilding, Sohna; Dyce, Kimpioka, Steels (Scott 87'); Harris.

Subs not used: Bond, Fieldson, Kelly, Chapman.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.