Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has work to do during the transfer window.

The Black Cats secured promotion against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium in the League One play-off final in front of nearly 50,000 supporters.

Goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart were enough to hand Alex Neil’s side a memorable win in London.

But talk has already turned to next season, which will be Sunderland’s first in the second tier for four years.

The former Burnley man has been linked with a move to Sunderland, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough.

Much is still up in the air. It is not known how the club’s ownership structure will look with talk of Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven selling their share.

Sunderland, though, have still been linked with several deals as we head into the transfer window and clubs look to strengthen their squads.

Here, we take a look at every deal the club has been linked with concluding this summer and where they currently stand:

Jack Clarke spend the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland from Tottenham. The attacker has a year left on his Spurs contract with the Black Cats said to be interested in re-signing the Englishman.

Alex Rodriguez is set to be offered a new one-year deal at Oxford United but Sunderland have been linked with a move for the midfielder who started his career at the Academy of Light.

Another loanee that Sunderland are looking into re-signing. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has stated the Wearsiders will open talks with Everton to see if a deal can be struck to bring the Welshman back to the Stadium of Light next season.

Sunderland are said to be interested in bringing former defender Dion Sanderson back to the Stadium of Light after the defender spent last season at Birmingham City and then QPR.

Promising teenager Patrick Kelly has once again been linked with Alex Neil's Sunderland. The striker was also linked with a move to the club back in January.

Bailey Wright has been offered a new deal at Sunderland with his contract set to expire this month.

Patrick Roberts has been offered a new deal at Sunderland with his contract set to expire this month. The attacker signed a short-term six-month contract with Sunderland last January.

Sunderland have been credited with an interest in the winger, who is now a free agent after spending last season on loan at Preston North End. The Black Cats are reported to have ‘registered their interest’ in the wideman.

Sunderland are said to be interested in former Norwich goalkeeper John Ruddy – a player who has previously worked with Black Cats boss Alex Neil. Ruddy, 35, is set to leave Premier League side Wolves this summer, while Sunderland are looking to sign an experienced keeper to support academy graduate Anthony Patterson for the 2022/23 Championship season.

Lynden Gooch has been offered a new deal at Sunderland with his contract set to expire this month.

Sunderland were linked with a move for winger Regan Charles-Cook. However, the attacker has left Ross County to join Belgian club KAS Eupen on a three-year deal.

Sunderland and Preston North End are said to be interested in Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen. Sunderland’s North East rivals, Middlesbrough, have also been credited with an interest in the former Denmark youth international.