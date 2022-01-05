'Talks are going on' - Claim made regarding Sunderland and West Ham transfer situation

And Sunderland have concluded an early deal after just four days since clubs were permitted to sign players again.

Right-back Trai Hume has signed on the dotted line at the Stadium of Light and becomes Lee Johnson’s first addition this winter.

The Black Cats are said to have beaten off competition from League one rivals Lincoln City, Scottish giants Celtic and Championship club Stoke City to sign the 19-year-old.

Frederik Alves

Here, though, we take a look at the rest of the gossip doing the rounds regarding Sunderland and their League One rivals:

Frederik Alves is set to be recalled by West Ham during the transfer window.

The defender arrived on Wearside this summer but has yet to start a league game under Lee Johnson.

That has led to speculation suggesting the Danish centre-back will return to London this month.

And now West Ham transfer insider, ExWHUemployee, has claimed the Hammers will try and recall Alves.

“All three players are going to be recalled by West Ham, I think, with talks already going – that’s the first bit of news.

“Talks are going on with all three to try and get them back to the club this week to terminate their loan deals at Sunderland with Alves, Peterborough with Coventry and Huddersfield with Odubeko to terminate those deals, letting them come back for January, letting them fight for their place, and then see whether we do another loan deal for them at the end of the window.”

