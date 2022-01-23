That’s according to a report by Football League World.

The Gills are currently looking for a new manager following the departure of Steve Evans earlier this month.

The move came after the club’s poor run of form, with Gillingham having failed to win any of their last 14 games across all competitions.

BROMLEY, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Andy Woodman the Bromley Manager during the pre season friendly between Bromley and Arsenal U23 on July 27, 2021 in Bromley, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Gillingham currently sit second from bottom of the League One table, nine points adrift of safety.

National League side Bromley announced on Tuesday that they had given the 50-year-old permission to speak to Gillingham about vacancy created by Evans’ departure.

But Football League World state that Woodman is set to take over the role as manager at Gillingham after discussions.

Tottenham eyeing Accrington Stanley player

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Toby Savin from Accrington Stanley.

That’s according to The Sun newspaper, who reports that Spurs have identified Savin as a future number one between the posts.

Tottenham have had scouts watching the 20-year-old Accrington goalkeeper in action this campaign.

Savin has made 16 appearances in League One and has played twice in the Carabao Cup for Accrington and is seen as a player who can develop at the Premier League club.

France World Cup winner Hugo Lloris is currently Tottenham's number one goalkeeper.

However, the goalkeeper is now 35-years-old and Spurs are eyeing a long-term replacement for when Lloris decides it is time to retire or move on.

