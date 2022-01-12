Former Black Cat Chris Maguire netted a hat-trick of goals and celebrated in front of former manager Lee Johnson.

The Sunderland head coach was then sent off later in the game as passions boiled over on the touchline.

Sunderland are next in action in League One against Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Tariq Uwakwe

Here, though, we take a look at the latest transfer gossip from around the web with the winter window in full swing:

Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth are among multiple clubs racing to sign Chelsea midfielder Tariq Uwakwe. (Football Insider)

Blackburn Rovers have received an enquiry from a League One club about the availability of Hayden Carter. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Portsmouth striker Gassan Ahadme is set to join Burton Albion when his loan from Norwich City expires. (Alan Nixon – The Sun)

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has admitted that the club are now working hard to seal deals after identifying a clutch of player that he would like the club to sign during the window. (Various)

Steve Evans has described his departure from Gillingham as “very amicable”. Evans left Priestfield on Sunday after two-and-a-half years in charge following talks with chairman Paul Scally. (Kent Online)

Steven Schumacher has admitted he did not offer a new Plymouth Argyle contract to striker Kieran Agard because the Argyle boss couldn’t guarantee him a run in the first team. The 32-year-old has now left the League One club. (Plymouth Live)

