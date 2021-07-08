Charlie Wyke has moved to Sunderland’s third-tier promotion rivals Wigan Athletic after the striker rejected fresh terms on Wearside.

And it has also been announced that Chris Maguire has joined Lincoln City following his release by the Black Cats at the end of last season.

Indeed, Sunderland have been linked with a move for Alex Pritchard, with the player reportedly concluding a medical in the North East ahead of a move to the Stadium of Light.

Max Watters of Crawley Town looks to break past Pierce Sweeney of Exeter City during the Sky Bet League Two match between Exeter City and Crawley Town at St James Park.

Here, though, we take you through all of the biggest stories that you may have missed:

Owls keen on deal for Sunderland-linked defender

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed his admiration for St Johnstone’s Jamie McCart.

The defender has also been linked with a move to Sunderland.

McCart was a key part of the squad who sealed a domestic cup double last season.

But the 24-year-old is now thought to be gaining admiring glances from elsewhere.

Reports in Scotland have suggested that Hibernian have already seen a £200,000 bid for the centre back rejected.

League One rivals agree deal for Championship striker

MK Dons have agreed to sign Cardiff City striker Max Watters.

That’s according to Football Insider who state that the deal has been finalised with the transfer expected to be announced in the next 24 hours.

The 22-year-old joined Cardiff in January after a prolific spell at Crawley Town.

The striker scored 13 league goals in 15 games for Crawley in the first half of the season but has failed to find the net for Cardiff City.

Wigan Athletic eye further reinforcements following Charlie Wyke signing

Rochdale forward Stephen Humphrys has been linked with a move to Wigan Athletic.

The attacker’s name has been also mentioned with a move to Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers.

The Latics, who are not messing around in the transfer market this summer following survival, are reportedly closing in on a move for the striker.

They have already snapped up former Sunderland goal machine Charlie Wyke and ex-captain Max Power.

