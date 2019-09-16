Sunderland U23s 2 Middlesbrough U23s 3 RECAP: Joel Lynch and Laurens De Bock feature as Cats lose against Boro
New Sunderland signings Joel Lynch and Laurens De Bock played 60 and 90 minutes respectively for the Black Cats’ Under-23s side during a 3-2 defeat by Middlesbrough at Eppleton CW, Hetton.
In an eventful encounter, Sunderland took the lead through a Benji Kimpioka penalty before two spot kicks from Boro’s Stephen Walker and a third from substitute Rumarn Burrell put the visitors in control. Lee Connelly pulled one goal back late on but it was too little too late.