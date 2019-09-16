Sunderland U23s 1 Middlesbrough U23s 0 LIVE: Benji Kimpioka penalty puts hosts ahead
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s Premier League 2, Division 2, clash between Sunderland Under-23s and Middlesbrough Under-23s from Eppleton CW, Hetton (7pm kick-off).
Monday, 16th September 2019, 19:27 pm
New Black Cats signings Joel Lynch and Laurens De Bock are both set to start for Elliott Dickman’s side while Bali Mumba and Benji Kimpioka are also available again after returning from international duty. Stick around for all the build-up, and team news, as well as live updates from the game throughout the evening.