News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sunderland target Pierre Ekwah profiled amidst self comparisons to Zidane, Kaka and Pirlo

Sunderland have been linked with a deal for Pierre Ekwah – but who is he?

By James Copley
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Pierre Ekwah – fact file:

Age: 21

Hide Ad

Club: West Ham

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Pierre Ekwah of West Ham United passes the ball during the pre season friendly match between Boreham Wood and West Ham United at Meadow Park on July 12, 2022 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Previous clubs: Chelsea

Height: 6ft 2

Hide Ad

Position: Midfielder

Place of birth: Massy

Hide Ad

Country: France

What is the story regarding Sunderland’s transfer interest in Pierre Ekwah?

Hide Ad

Alan Nixon states that the Black Cats have struck a loan deal with The Hammers to sign a midfielder thought to be 21-year-old ex-Chelsea man Pierre Ekwah.

The two clubs have recent history with Frederik Alves joining on loan last season, whilst Aji Alese made the permanent switch to the Stadium of Light from London Stadium during the summer.

Hide Ad

Should he sign, Ekwah would become the club’s first signing of the January transfer window with Sunderland in the market for cover and competition for Corry Evans on the number six role.

How does Pierre Ekwah view himself as a player?

Hide Ad

"My favourite position is definitely playing No8 – box-to-box midfielder,” Ekwah once told West Ham’s website. “I like creative players, and players who break things up as well. I’m a ball player as well, so that’s the position I really enjoy playing in.

“I would say, because I’m French, Zinedine Zidane [was my idol]! He was my guy. [I also like] Kaka, Andrea Pirlo, Claude Makélélé…

Hide Ad

“I wasn’t looking at just one player, I was literally looking at every single team who had that midfielder who was the break-up player or the playmaker, I was just looking at them and taking in everything I could. I still do it when I watch football.”

SunderlandWest Ham