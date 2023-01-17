Pierre Ekwah – fact file:

Age: 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club: West Ham

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Pierre Ekwah of West Ham United passes the ball during the pre season friendly match between Boreham Wood and West Ham United at Meadow Park on July 12, 2022 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Previous clubs: Chelsea

Height: 6ft 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Position: Midfielder

Place of birth: Massy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Country: France

What is the story regarding Sunderland’s transfer interest in Pierre Ekwah?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Nixon states that the Black Cats have struck a loan deal with The Hammers to sign a midfielder thought to be 21-year-old ex-Chelsea man Pierre Ekwah.

The two clubs have recent history with Frederik Alves joining on loan last season, whilst Aji Alese made the permanent switch to the Stadium of Light from London Stadium during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should he sign, Ekwah would become the club’s first signing of the January transfer window with Sunderland in the market for cover and competition for Corry Evans on the number six role.

How does Pierre Ekwah view himself as a player?

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My favourite position is definitely playing No8 – box-to-box midfielder,” Ekwah once told West Ham’s website. “I like creative players, and players who break things up as well. I’m a ball player as well, so that’s the position I really enjoy playing in.

“I would say, because I’m French, Zinedine Zidane [was my idol]! He was my guy. [I also like] Kaka, Andrea Pirlo, Claude Makélélé…

Advertisement Hide Ad