Sunderland target Pierre Ekwah profiled amidst self comparisons to Zidane, Kaka and Pirlo
Sunderland have been linked with a deal for Pierre Ekwah – but who is he?
Pierre Ekwah – fact file:
Age: 21
Club: West Ham
Previous clubs: Chelsea
Height: 6ft 2
Position: Midfielder
Place of birth: Massy
Country: France
What is the story regarding Sunderland’s transfer interest in Pierre Ekwah?
Alan Nixon states that the Black Cats have struck a loan deal with The Hammers to sign a midfielder thought to be 21-year-old ex-Chelsea man Pierre Ekwah.
The two clubs have recent history with Frederik Alves joining on loan last season, whilst Aji Alese made the permanent switch to the Stadium of Light from London Stadium during the summer.
Should he sign, Ekwah would become the club’s first signing of the January transfer window with Sunderland in the market for cover and competition for Corry Evans on the number six role.
How does Pierre Ekwah view himself as a player?
"My favourite position is definitely playing No8 – box-to-box midfielder,” Ekwah once told West Ham’s website. “I like creative players, and players who break things up as well. I’m a ball player as well, so that’s the position I really enjoy playing in.
“I would say, because I’m French, Zinedine Zidane [was my idol]! He was my guy. [I also like] Kaka, Andrea Pirlo, Claude Makélélé…
“I wasn’t looking at just one player, I was literally looking at every single team who had that midfielder who was the break-up player or the playmaker, I was just looking at them and taking in everything I could. I still do it when I watch football.”