Sunderland reportedly eyeing 17-year-old highly-rated striker after Aston Villa links go cold

Sunderland have been linked with another striker.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 10:07 am

The Black Cats are said to be eyeing up another transfer from the Irish League.

Promising Coleraine teenager Patrick Kelly is the latest striker to be linked with a move to the Stadium of Light.

Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer has also been heavily talked about in regards with a loan to Wearside.

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson.

However, Steven Gerrard is thought to be keen on keeping the striker at Villa Park despite interest in his services.

The Black Cats have already secured Linfield's Trai Hume on a four-and-a-half year deal for a reported fee of £200,000.

But now Kelly, 17, is said to be on Sunderland’s radar as Lee Johnson looks to strengthen his attacking options after Nathan Broadhead’s injury.

Kelly has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season at the Showgrounds and Belfast Live claim that Sunderland have watched a number Coleraine's recent games and are interested in a deal.

