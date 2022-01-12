The Black Cats are said to be eyeing up another transfer from the Irish League.

Promising Coleraine teenager Patrick Kelly is the latest striker to be linked with a move to the Stadium of Light.

Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer has also been heavily talked about in regards with a loan to Wearside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson.

However, Steven Gerrard is thought to be keen on keeping the striker at Villa Park despite interest in his services.

The Black Cats have already secured Linfield's Trai Hume on a four-and-a-half year deal for a reported fee of £200,000.

But now Kelly, 17, is said to be on Sunderland’s radar as Lee Johnson looks to strengthen his attacking options after Nathan Broadhead’s injury.

Kelly has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season at the Showgrounds and Belfast Live claim that Sunderland have watched a number Coleraine's recent games and are interested in a deal.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.