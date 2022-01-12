Former Black Cat Chris Maguire netted a hat-trick of goals and celebrated in front of former manager Lee Johnson.

The Sunderland head coach was then sent off later in the game as passions boiled over on the touchline.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest transfer gossip from around the web with the winter window in full swing:

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Cameron Archer of Aston Villa warms up during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on January 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Aston Villa starlet Cameron Archer wanted on loan by several EFL clubs.

Reports have suggested that the teams chasing the striker include Preston, Derby and Sunderland.

However, The Daily Mail claims that Steven Gerrard wants to keep the attacker among his first-team at Villa Park.

Archer, who made his Premier League debut at Old Trafford earlier this season, has particularly impressed in EFL competitions this season, scoring 10 goals in just six games across the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy.

The 20-year-old also scored a hat-trick on his full debut vs Barrow in the EFL Cup.

Archer is reportedly on the Black Cats radar, however, they may face competition from Portsmouth in order to secure a loan deal.

TalkSport are reporting that both Lee Johnson and Danny Cowley are admirers of the winger alongside clubs in the Championship.

But fresh reports claim that Villa are planning to keep hold of the England youth international for now and that a loan move is unlikely.

Gerrard is a fan of the youngster and with Archer the next striker in line behind Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins.

