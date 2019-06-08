Sunderland are one of a number of clubs interested in a move for Charlton Athletic defender Jason Pearce, according to reports.

Sky Sports claim that the 31-year-old could leave the Valley this summer, with a host of League One clubs interested in striking a deal for the experienced centre back.

The Black Cats, Oxford United and Pompey – the club who developed Pearce – are all believed to be eyeing up a summer swoop.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross will likely look to bolster his backline this summer after injury and poor form saw his central defensive pair reshuffled on several occasions during the most recent campaign.

And the experienced defender, who counts Leeds United and Charlton Athletic among his former clubs, could fit the bill perfectly.

Pearce, who has a year remaining on his current deal at the Valley, made 28 appearances for the Addicks last term and was introduced as half-time substitute during the League One play-off final.

He featured against the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light in August, but missed the 1-1 draw at the Valley through injury.

A fee would likely be required to seal a deal for Pearce this summer, who may find himself out of contention following Charlton’s promotion.