The Black Cats ran out 3-2 winners at Ashton Gate with debutant Ellis Simms netting a brace alongside a goal for Ross Stewart.

Middlesbrough set to conclude striker deal

Matthew Hoppe

Middlesbrough have beaten Sunderland to the signing of Matthew Hoppe – according to reports.

Hoppe came through the ranks at German club Schalke and performed reasonably well before moving onto Real Mallorca.

The striker has been linked with a move to both Wearside and Teesside throughout the transfer window, with recent reports suggesting Boro have won the race.

Last January, Hoppe netted scored a hat-trick, and his first senior goals for Schalke, in a league match against Hoffenheim, becoming the first American to score a hat-trick in the Bundesliga, with the result ending the club’s 30-game winless streak in the league.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey said: “Middlesbrough have held off local rivals Sunderland to finalise deal for American striker Matthew Hoppe. Boro paying Real Mallorca £2.5m for the former Schalke striker.

“Chris Wilder lands his second striker of the summer, at least one more wanted/needed but maybe more.”

Ex-Sunderland defender makes Switzerland switch

Former Sunderland defender Arbinet Xhemajli has joined FC Vaduz in Switzerland. The club competes in the Swiss Challenge League, which is the second-highest tier of the Swiss football league system.

Xhemajli suffered a major knee ligament issue shortly after his arrival at Sunderland in the summer of 2020, but did manage to play a part in the club’s promotion last season.

Most notably, he produced a tremendous 90-minute display on his league debut against Wigan Athletic, helping his side to a 3-0 win that revived the campaign and delivered Alex Neil his first three points as Sunderland head coach.

The 24-year-old centre-back has now signed a two-year contract with FC Vaduz until the summer of 2024.