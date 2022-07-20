Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Neil’s side have faced Rangers, AS Roma, Dundee and Bradford so far. Indeed, the Black Cats have been active in the transfer market, adding Leon Dajaku, Jack Clarke, Dan Ballard and Aji Alese to their ranks on permanent deals.

Sunderland have also retained the services of Bailey Wright, Lynden Gooch and Patrick Roberts after the trio signed fresh terms at the Academy of Light. But what is the latest news surrounding the Wearsiders and their second-tier rivals? Here, we take a look:

Sunderland linked with Lincoln City defender

LINCOLN, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Regan Poole of Lincoln City scores their side's second goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln City and Charlton Athletic at LNER Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Lincoln, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Lincoln City defender Regan Poole has been linked with a move to Sunderland – according to football website D3D4.

The 24-year-old is entering into the final year of his contract at Sincil Bank with the report naming Sunderland and Blackpool as potential suitors.

D3D4 also claim that Sunderland made an offer to sign the defender last summer with the Wearsiders offering £500k upfront and a further £250k in add-ons. However, the Imps rejected the bid and are said to value the player more around the £1 million mark.

The Cardiff-born defender is set to enter into the final 12 months of his current deal meaning Lincoln City may be keen to receive money for the player this summer rather than losing an asset on a free next season.

Black Cats-linked man makes transfer admission

Sunderland and Burnley have been linked with a deal for Southampton man Will Smallbone. The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder has impressed whilst with the Saints’ pre-season party.

Smallbone has made 20 senior appearances for the Saints so far in his career since graduating from the club’s academy following injury issues and recently opened up on his future in football.

“There's not a lot more I can do than just try and do my best when I'm on the pitch and with the chances that I'm given,” he told HampshireLive regarding his future. “I think with the two games I've had I think I've tried to do that and I think that can only stand me in good stead going into the season.

“The first team is always going to be the aim for me. When you come through the academy, your aim is always to first get into the first team and then to nail yourself down as a starter. I think I’ve been misfortunate with injuries and without them, I think I maybe could have been a bit closer than I am now. But I'm just trying my best to keep going and try and get as close as I can.”

Asked whether he can see himself heading out on loan next season, Smallbone added: “We'll see what happens. I think it's no surprise to anyone that obviously minutes are most important to me this season but I think at the moment I'm just enjoying pre-season and trying to give the best account of myself as I can and then we'll see what happens.