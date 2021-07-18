Aiden McGeady netted both goals for the visitors as Lee Johnson’s Black Cats gained some valuable minutes before the new season.

Sunderland have announced the signing of former Huddersfield Town attacker Alex Pritchard and ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder Corry Evans alongside Machester City defender Callum Doyle on loan.

However, further reinforcements are expected at the Stadium of Light in the coming weeks.

Leigh Griffiths of Celtic.

Wigan Athletic are interested in Chelsea youngster Henry Lawrence. (The Sun on Sunday)

Goalkeeper Adam Przybek has become Wycombe Wanderers’ fourth summer signing, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal. (Wycombe Wanderers – club website)

Ex-Sunderland youth team player Cole Kiernan is set to go on trial with Colchester United next week. The player also has trials lined up with North East clubs Darlington and Blyth Spartans – both of which compete in the National League North – as he looks to press ahead with his fledgling career (Sunderland Echo)

Sunderland are being linked with a ‘shock’ loan move for Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths. Lee Johnson’s side are in the market for a striker after the departure of Charlie Wyke to Wigan Athletic. (The Sun on Sunday)

Sunderland are interested in a loan deal for Preston North End full-back Joe Rafferty at Preston. The 27-year-old can play on either side of defence. (The Sun on Sunday)

Blackpool still want to buy atcking midfielder Elliot Embleton from Sunderland after his successful loan spell last season. However, the club’s valuations differ.

