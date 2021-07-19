That’s after Sunderland ran out 2-0 winners against Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Aiden McGeady netted both goals for the visitors as Lee Johnson’s Black Cats gained some valuable minutes before the new season.

Sunderland have announced the signing of former Huddersfield Town attacker Alex Pritchard and ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder Corry Evans alongside Machester City defender Callum Doyle on loan.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson

However, further reinforcements are expected at the Stadium of Light in the coming weeks.

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting stories doing the rounds today:

Premier League newcomers Brentford have been named as one of the clubs who are interested in Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan. The same report states that Swansea are another club in pursuit. (Sky Sports News)

Wednesday have emerged as an interested party in Jack Hunt, following his release from Bristol City. (Football Insider)

Sunderland-linked Leigh Griffiths is back training with Celtic. (Daily Record)

Livingston have confirmed the signing of Andrew Shinnie following his departure from Charlton Athletic. (Club website)

Tiago Cukur has joined Doncaster Rovers on a season-long loan from Watford. (Club website)

Former Portsmouth left-back Steve Seddon is set to depart Birmingham City this summer. (Various)

Rotherham United’s Matt Crooks is closing in on a move to Middlesbrough with a medical pencilled in, (Football League World)

