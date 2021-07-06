Sunderland keen on ex-Tottenham, Peterborough United, Swindon Town, West Brom and Brentford ace

Alex Pritchard of Huddersfield Town reacts during the pre-season friendly between Rochdale and Huddersfield Town at Crown Oil Arena.

The club have announced contract extensions for Aiden McGeady and Luke O’Nien as well as several signings for their youth team.

However, the Wearsiders are also said to be eyeing a deal for Pritchard as Sunderland’s transfer team eye additions before the League One season starts.

But what do we know about the player? Here, we take a look:

Alex Pritchard – fact file

Position: Attacking midfielder

Age: 28-years-old

Height: 5 ft 7 in

Place of birth: Orsett, England

So what is the story with Alex Pritchard and Sunderland?

The attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light by several outlets following his release from Huddersfield Town at the end of last season.

Championship outfits Birmingham City, QPR and Derby County are also been credited with an interest in the player.

But recent reports suggest claim that Sunderland have joined the race to sign Pritchard this summer.

What experience does Alex Pritchard have?

The 28-year-old began his footballing career at West Ham United as a youth teamer but was quickly snapped up by Tottenham Hotspur.

But during four seasons in London, Pritchard made just two appearances for Spurs, spending most of his time out on loan at Peterborough United, Swindon Town, West Brom and Brentford.

Indeed, during a season with The Bees, Pritchard netted 12 goals in the Championship before eventually leaving Spurs permanently to join Norwich City.

Pritchard made 38 Championship appearances over two seasons at Carrow Road before being poached by Huddersfield Town, who were then in the Premier League.

Pritchard went on to make 44 appearances for The Terriers in the top-flight before the Yorkshire club suffered relegation to the second tier in 2019.

After a season playing in the Championship, Pritchard was released by Huddersfield Town.

What did the Huddersfield Town hierarchy have to say about Alex Pritchard?

Former Huddersfield Town owner Dean Hoyle has stated that he overpaid for Pritchard when the Terriers signed him from Norwich City back in 2018.

"In that season we had also brought Alex Pritchard for £11million, which we couldn't really afford,” Hoyle explained.

"I think we'd spent about £60million, and when I say spent, it obviously goes out over two or three years.

"David Wagner wanted a number 10 and he was obsessed by Alex Pritchard. He said 'that's the man'. Two things, first, I had to go back to Stuart Webber to negotiate. That wasn't easy but all good fun.

"Secondly, personally, we overpaid. We overpaid for the football club. We overpaid for the player and we went over budget by £11million but we survived. I don't think Alex made us survive, but I really wanted to support David," Hoyle told the Looks Good on Paper podcast.