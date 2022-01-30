And Sunderland still have work to do following a 6-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers in League One on Saturday.

The result prompted a post-match apology from head coach Lee Johnson following the thrashing at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The Wearsiders are in the market for another striker with Nathan Broadhead currently injured – but what are Sunderland fans saying about the final throws of the window?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland fans at Bolton.

Here, we take a look at supporters’ comments regarding potential signings and the positions they think need bolstering:

John G

@RokerEndDweller: “Aden Flint/ 6Ft plus cm and cf.”

@nigels7: “Why would you trust LJ judgment on any player

@ningram1000: “A decent manager.”

@DampDogBill: “Sam Allardyce.”

Steve Childs: “Doesn’t matter who we bring in, it won’t change the fact we are the most depressing and inconsistent team.”

Ian Taggart: “Just thinking we have brought in decent players yet same problems keep happening. Not about signings although a striker would help.”

Angela Dalzell: “We can’t keep sacking managers but need to look at what works and his coaches need to man up and talk if 5 at the back works DO IT!”

David Gill: “A decent goalkeeper.”

Michael Cunningham: “It's a sad state of affairs for a once huge club.”

@chodgson2002: “Really hope the recruitment team are at it these next 2 days. We still need a physically strong midfielder, a right back and at least 1 preferably 2 strikers.”

@jimmmyreay: “This is not just the manager either - recruitment issues have been laid bare in recent games too. Additions (in midfield and fullback particularly) are essential.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.