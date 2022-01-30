Sunderland fans outline 'essential' transfer priorities to Kristjaan Speakman ahead of deadline day
The January transfer window is just hours away from closing.
And Sunderland still have work to do following a 6-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers in League One on Saturday.
The result prompted a post-match apology from head coach Lee Johnson following the thrashing at the University of Bolton Stadium.
The Wearsiders are in the market for another striker with Nathan Broadhead currently injured – but what are Sunderland fans saying about the final throws of the window?
Here, we take a look at supporters’ comments regarding potential signings and the positions they think need bolstering:
John G
@RokerEndDweller: “Aden Flint/ 6Ft plus cm and cf.”
@nigels7: “Why would you trust LJ judgment on any player
@ningram1000: “A decent manager.”
@DampDogBill: “Sam Allardyce.”
Steve Childs: “Doesn’t matter who we bring in, it won’t change the fact we are the most depressing and inconsistent team.”
Ian Taggart: “Just thinking we have brought in decent players yet same problems keep happening. Not about signings although a striker would help.”
Angela Dalzell: “We can’t keep sacking managers but need to look at what works and his coaches need to man up and talk if 5 at the back works DO IT!”
David Gill: “A decent goalkeeper.”
Michael Cunningham: “It's a sad state of affairs for a once huge club.”
@chodgson2002: “Really hope the recruitment team are at it these next 2 days. We still need a physically strong midfielder, a right back and at least 1 preferably 2 strikers.”
@jimmmyreay: “This is not just the manager either - recruitment issues have been laid bare in recent games too. Additions (in midfield and fullback particularly) are essential.”