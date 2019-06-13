Sunderland Fans Museum to host tribute for women's football during World Cup

The Fans Museum made a special tribute to Wearside’s Jill Scott as England lionesses get ready to roar against Argentina on Friday, June 14 with kick off at 8pm.

The museum took shirts belonging to the England star and other lionesses to the University of Sunderland to celebrate women in football.

The Fans Museum will continue the tributes.

More than 100 youngsters came from across the city and beyond to the event and donned the shirts and held trophies in tribute.

As a further tribute, the museum will celebrate with an exhibition at its home on the Northern Gateway until the end of the tournament.

It is due to start on Tuesday, June 18 until Sunday, July 7 and will host a number of former Sunderland ladies players and managers who will take question and answer sessions from organised groups. The museum will be open from 10am each day for the event.

Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley said: “The women’s game is finally getting the recognition it deserves. This city has honed some amazing talent over the years and it will be great to showcase this.

“We have put together a stunning collection of memorabilia from the women’s game but the beauty of the collection is you can get up close and personal with it.

“What better way to inspire other young girls to follow in the footsteps of our lionesses by being able to pull on their shirts and dream their own dream.

“That’s what makes this collection and this museum unique. It’s about making memories.”