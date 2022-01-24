Both clubs confirmed over the weekend that Portsmouth were working on a deal to sign the left-back from Sunderland.

Lee Johnson said he took the decision to leave the left-back out of his squad for the 1-0 win over Danny Cowley' s side on Saturday in League One.

The head coach’s rationale was that it would have been unfair to involve Hume amid the interest.

Denver Hume.

Portsmouth boss Cowley said he was a player he was looking to sign.

Hume signed a new contract earlier this summer but has struggled for consistent game time since then, with Dennis Cirkin establishing himself as Johnson's first choice in that position.

But fresh reports on Monday afternoon have stated that Hume is set for a medical at Fratton Park ahead of a move to Sunderland’s rivals in League One.

The academy graduate is understood to be open to the prospect of a potential move away from Sunderland during the January transfer window.

Fleetwood Town clash rescheduled

Sunderland’s fixture against Fleetwood Town has been rescheduled.

The League One clash was originally due to be played on New Year’s weekend but was postponed due to Covid-19 issues in the Cod Army camp.

The match at the Stadium of Light will now take place on Tuesday 8 March at 7.45pm.

Supporters have been advised by the club that tickets for the original fixture remain valid for the rearranged match.

