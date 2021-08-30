Jack Diamond.

That’s after the Wearsiders defeated Blackpool midweek in the Carabao Cup.

So far, Lee Johnson has added seven first-team players to his squad so far this window.

Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins have all arrived at the Stadium of Light thus far.

Here, though, we take you through all of the latest talk surrounding Sunderland and their League One rivals:

Sunderland attacker wanted by League Two club

Sunderland’s Jack Diamond is wanted by Harrogate Town on loan before the transfer deadline passes tomorrow.

The 21-years-old spent time with Harrogate on loan two seasons ago and helped the club achieve promotion to League Two.

Simon Weaver’s side are believed to be leading the race for his signature at the moment but other fourth tier sides are interested.

Speaking earlier this month, Johnson said Diamond could depart the club on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Sunderland handed Diamond a three-year deal earlier this year, and believe the talented winger has the attributes to thrive in the top tiers in the long term.

But they are eager to ensure they protect his development and that could mean a loan spell.

"It's something we've discussed with Jack,” Johnson said.

“We have talked about a loan.

“I've said many times that to properly develop a young player, they probably need 25 starts across a season.

“That's no different to 90% of our players and especially the younger ones.

“We've had a lot of loan offers for Jack and clubs showing interest in a loan deal."

