That’s after Sunderland ran out 2-0 winners against Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Aiden McGeady netted both goals for the visitors as Lee Johnson’s Black Cats gained some valuable minutes before the new season.

Sunderland have announced the signing of former Huddersfield Town attacker Alex Pritchard and ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder Corry Evans alongside Machester City defender Callum Doyle on loan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland's loanee centre back Callum Doyle

However, further reinforcements are expected at the Stadium of Light in the coming weeks.

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting stories doing the rounds this morning:

Kevin Phillips delivers Callum Doyle verdict following loan switch

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has delivered his verdict on Callum Doyle.

The young defender has signed at the Stadium of Light on loan from Manchester City.

“There’s real reason to be excited about Doyle if he was a part of that Man City Under-23 side,” he told Football Insider.

“He obviously has something about him. Hopefully, he can step up to first-team football with relative ease.

“It is encouraging that Sunderland are looking to younger players. I think it is time they gave younger players an opportunity. Hopefully, he can get a good run of games and make a real impact.

“It is vital they get out of this league this season so hopefully he can help them get over the line.”

The latest transfer rumours regarding Sunderland and their League One rivals

Striker Leigh Griffiths is being lined up for a loan move to Wearside. (Scottish Sun)

Elliot Embleton is the subject of serious interest from Blackpool, but they are yet to meet Sunderland’s valuation of the midfielder. (The Sun)

Preston North End are reluctant to allow Joe Rafferty to leave, despite rumoured interest from the Black Cats. (Lancashire Post)

Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers target Ethan Ross is on trial at Southampton. The out-of-contract Aberdeen midfielder has been training with the Premier League side over recent weeks. (Daily Record)

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.