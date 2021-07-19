York City vs Sunderland: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is game on TV?

The Black Cats will take on York in their third pre-season game after a 2-0 win against Hearts last time out.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know…

When is York City vs Sunderland?

Sunderland's Jack Diamond in action against Hearts.

York City will take on Sunderland this Wednesday at the York Community Stadium.

The game will kick off at 7pm.

What are the odds for York City vs Sunderland?

With the game being a pre-season friendly and not a competitive fixture, there will be no odds offered from bookmakers as York take on Sunderland this Wednesday.

What TV channel is York City vs Sunderland on?

The clash between York City and Sunderland won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream York City vs Sunderland online?

Sunderland offered a streaming service priced at £5 for season ticket holders and £10 for others for the game against Hearts on safc.com.

However, the club have not yet announced details regarding the York City game.

Are there any other ways I can follow York City vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website.

Are there any tickets available for York City vs Sunderland?

The pre-season friendly between Sunderland and York City will have a maximum capacity of 2,000 with home fans only as per requirements from the City of York Council and the Stadium Advisory Group.

