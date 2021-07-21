LiveYork City v Sunderland AFC LIVE: Stream details, match updates, team news and latest score from pre-season friendly
Sunderland face another pre-season test at National League North side York City this evening.
The Black Cats began their preparations for the new League One season with a draw at Spennymoor Town, before then putting in an impressive performance during a 2-0 win against Hearts on Saturday.
Lee Johnson will be hoping that his side can build upon that fine showing as they head to the York Community Stadium this evening in their third public pre-season outing.
A similar squad is expected to take part in the fixture, although Sunderland could welcome back some of their previous absentees for this evening’s fixture.
A crowd of up to 2,000 will watch the game this evening, with the Minstermen looking to take another scalp after beating Newcastle United on Saturday.
Phil Smith and Mark Donnelly will be at the game for the Echo, bringing you team news, updates, analysis, reaction and more from the game.
- Sunderland head to York City this evening (7pm kick-off)
- The Black Cats will be looking to build on a positive performance in the 2-0 win at Hearts on Saturday
- Callum Doyle and Corry Evans could both be involved - but Luke O’Nien may miss out through injury
- Team news is expected at 6pm
The Sunderland squad are here!
And the big news is that youngsters Josh Hawkes and Benji Kimpioka are back in the squad.
Hawkes was absent with COVID, while Kimpioka enjoyed an extended break after his play-off exploits with Torquay.
Our team are in place!
Who will be in the Sunderland team this evening?
Sunderland’s squad is likely to be similar to that which played Hearts on Saturday, although some players could return.
Luke O’Nien is a doubt and may return at Harrogate on Saturday, but Bailey Wright could be involved tonight.
It remains to be seen if Alex Pritchard and Josh Hawkes will be able to return.
Corry Evans and Callum Doyle are once again set to feature, as are some of the club’s youngsters.
Predicted squad to travel to York City: Lee Burge, Anthony Patterson, Jacob Carney, Kenton Richardson, Tyrese Dyce, Bailey Wright, Tom Flanagan, Callum Doyle, Oliver Younger, Dan Neil, Elliot Embleton, Carl Winchester, Corry Evans, Sam Wilding, Lynden Gooch, Jack Diamond, AIden McGeady, Ellis Taylor, Aiden O’Brien, Will Grigg, Ross Stewart
So what do we know about York City?
The Minstermen currently ply their trade in the National League North - but have already secured some eye-catching results in pre-season.
York beat Newcastle on Saturday and will be eyeing another scalp this evening.
In terms of familiar names, experienced striker Clayton Donaldson is expected to line-up up top, while the likes of Paddy McLaughlin and Michael Duckworth have previously played in the North East with Hartlepool.
Some interesting stuff from Tom Flanagan!
Is there a live stream for York City v Sunderland AFC?
Sunderland fans will be able to stream the clash against York City for FREE.
That’s because the home side have announced that they will show the game against the Black Cats on their YouTube channel.
