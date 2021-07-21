LiveYork City 0-1 Sunderland AFC LIVE: Stream details, match updates, team news and latest score from pre-season friendly
Sunderland face another pre-season test at National League North side York City this evening.
The Black Cats began their preparations for the new League One season with a draw at Spennymoor Town, before then putting in an impressive performance during a 2-0 win against Hearts on Saturday.
Lee Johnson will be hoping that his side can build upon that fine showing as they head to the York Community Stadium this evening in their third public pre-season outing.
A similar squad is expected to take part in the fixture, although Sunderland could welcome back some of their previous absentees for this evening’s fixture.
A crowd of up to 2,000 will watch the game this evening, with the Minstermen looking to take another scalp after beating Newcastle United on Saturday.
Phil Smith and Mark Donnelly will be at the game for the Echo, bringing you team news, updates, analysis, reaction and more from the game.
LIVE: York City 0-1 Sunderland AFC (Neil 29)
Last updated: Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 19:42
- Sunderland head to York City this evening (7pm kick-off)
- The Black Cats will be looking to build on a positive performance in the 2-0 win at Hearts on Saturday
- Callum Doyle and Corry Evans could both be involved - but Luke O’Nien may miss out through injury
- Sunderland XI: Burge, Younger, Flanagan, Doyle, Dyce, Neil, Evans, Gooch, Embleton, McGeady, Stewart
41 - A great ball from Dan Neil
The youngster breaks out from the back and swaps passes with Dyce before bursting down the left flank.
He then swings a fine ball into the box - which Stewart just can’t connect with. Any kind of touch and that was likely in!
38 - CHANCE!
Almost two for Sunderland!
Substitute Diamond does well on the right and breaks into the area before squaring for Stewart.
The striker takes a touch before prodding at goal - but Whitley manages to parry and the danger is cleared before McGeady can pounce.
30 - And now penalty shouts!
It almost got even better for Sunderland!
Diamond went down under pressure in the box, but the referee waved away appeals for a spot kick.
29 - GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL! NEIL!
SUNDERLAND TAKE THE LEAD!
A lovely move from the Black Cats, with Embleton spreading the play wide to McGeady whose low cross was then slotted home from 10 yards by Neil.
A deserved goal for the visitors, who have been in control here.
26 - A first change for Sunderland
And Gooch indeed cannot continue.
OFF: Gooch
ON: Diamond
24 - An injury concern for Sunderland
As we pause for a much-needed drinks break, there’s concern over Lynden Gooch.
The American fired a powerful shot at goal before going down - seemingly indicated that he needed to be withdrawn.
He’s just headed down the tunnel.
21 - WHAT A CHANCE!
A huge opportunity for Sunderland to open the scoring.
York give away the ball and Stewart picks up the pieces, bursting into the area before teeing-up Evans.
The midfielder strikes it well but an excellent save from Whitley sees him divert the effort over the bar!
19 - CHANCE!
McGeady has asked plenty of questions on the left flank and just came close to an opening.
He cut in-field before firing goalwards - but a brave York block kept the winger at bay.
16 - A bright start from Sunderland, in their bright away kit!
It’s still Sunderland dominating possession, but that final ball or moment of real quality in the final third is just proving elusive.
Embleton has impressed in the number ten role so far, and has been causing the York backline some problems.
11 - Sunderland well on top
The visitors are seeing plenty of the ball and are dominating play here, albeit without really creating anything since that Gooch chance.
York look a threat on the break, although they’re yet to test Burge.
7 - CHANCE!
The best chance of the game so far falls to Sunderland and Gooch.
The winger cuts in from the right and curls goalwards, but his effort is repelled by Whitley in the York goal.
McGeady tries to connect with the rebound, but the hosts clear their lines well.
6 - A better spell from York
The hosts win two successive corners, the first of which is begging for a touch but flashes across the face of goal.
King’s second delivery then lands on the roof of the net.
3 - A positive start from Sunderland
The Black Cats have begun brightly here, and have been asking most of the early questions.
There’s been no clear-cut chances as of yet though - although Corry Evans did send a speculative early drive over the bar.
1 - Aaaaaaand we’re off!
Sunderland get the ball rolling!
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has just taken his place in the stand for this evening’s fixture.
Here we go...
The two teams emerge from the tunnel on the immaculate playing surface - a chorus of ‘Ha’way The Lads!’ greets the visiting side!
Aiden McGeady leads out the Black Cats and will wear the armband this evening.