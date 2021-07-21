The Black Cats began their preparations for the new League One season with a draw at Spennymoor Town, before then putting in an impressive performance during a 2-0 win against Hearts on Saturday.

Lee Johnson will be hoping that his side can build upon that fine showing as they head to the York Community Stadium this evening in their third public pre-season outing.

A similar squad is expected to take part in the fixture, although Sunderland could welcome back some of their previous absentees for this evening’s fixture.

A crowd of up to 2,000 will watch the game this evening, with the Minstermen looking to take another scalp after beating Newcastle United on Saturday.

Phil Smith and Mark Donnelly will be at the game for the Echo, bringing you team news, updates, analysis, reaction and more from the game.

