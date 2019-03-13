'Yet Portsmouth have only sold 29,000': Sunderland fans react to Wembley sell out

Have your say

Sunderland have sold-out of tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley - and fans have quickly reacted.

Jack Ross' side will be backed by 40,000 Black Cats supporters when they face Portsmouth at the home of football on Sunday, March 31.

Having first gone on sale to season card holders last Friday, sales have progressed through priority two and three before selling out on Wednesday morning.

Sunderland managed to secure a small additional allocation, meaning near-40,000 Lads fans will descend onto the capital in almost two weeks time.

Portsmouth have now sold approximately 30,000 of their 39,000 allocation with season ticket holders being given first referral.

Here's the best of the Sunderland fan reaction on social media:

@H_Thompson5: "Tinpot or not, we deserve this day after the last 2 years #safc"

@Ridderz86: "Sold out Wembley. Best fans in the land. See you all there #SAFC #WontBeHomeForTea"

@northernsoulftm: "Can we not have some of the 8k+ unsold Pompey tickets."

@Kevin_Flint: "Sold out in 2 and a bit days yet Portsmouth have just about reached 29,000."

@DanielJenks89: "Maybe we can finally stop arguing with each other about fan loyalty and make ourselves loud and proud on 31st March"

John Parkin: "Just another example of how massive Sunderland AFC is."