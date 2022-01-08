The Black Cats have been forced to recall Anthony Patterson, Jack Diamond and Josh Hawkes from loan spells at Notts County, Harrogate and Tranmere respectively to ensure they can fulfil the fixture (12:30pm kick-off).

Sunderland have gone nine league games unbeaten and thrashed Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 last time out, yet they will face a real test at Adams Park.

Wycombe are just four points behind the Black Cats having played the same number of matches.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Sunderland live blog

We’ll have all the build-up, updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day.

