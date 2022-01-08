Wycombe Wanderers vs Sunderland LIVE: Cats depleted by Covid-19 cases as loanees are recalled for League One clash
Sunderland will face promotion rivals Wycombe at Adams Park this afternoon – and Lee Johnson’s side have been hit by multiple Covid-19 cases.
The Black Cats have been forced to recall Anthony Patterson, Jack Diamond and Josh Hawkes from loan spells at Notts County, Harrogate and Tranmere respectively to ensure they can fulfil the fixture (12:30pm kick-off).
Sunderland have gone nine league games unbeaten and thrashed Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 last time out, yet they will face a real test at Adams Park.
Wycombe are just four points behind the Black Cats having played the same number of matches.
What the table looks like ahead of kick-off
Ainsworth on facing Sunderland
Here’s what Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth had to say about today’s match against Sunderland.
“We know it’s going to be tough; they’re in the top two for a reason and on great form at the moment.
“We actually performed well up at their place in August and I don’t think the scoreline reflected the game and the chances that each team had, but it was an early learning curve for us this season and hopefully we’re stronger this time around and able to get the right result.”
How the hosts are shaping up
Wycombe have lost just one of their last seven league games and won 1-0 at Charlton on New Year’s Day.
The Chairboys sit four points behind Sunderland having played the same number of games.
To find out more, we caught up with caught up with Wycombe reporter James Richings from The Bucks Free Press to get the inside track:
Here’s what he said about how the team will line up: “Wanderers love to play with wing-backs so expect Jordan Obita and Jason McCarthy bombing down the touchline on Saturday. I think they will go for a 3-4-1-2 formation as Wycombe love to use the wide areas.
“This worked well in the win against Charlton and has been beneficial to them so far this season.”
Predicted Wycombe XI: Stockdale; Stewart, Forino, Jacobson; McCarthy, Scowen, Mehmeti, Obita; McCleary; Hanlan, Vokes.”
Johnson on facing Wycombe
Here’s what the Sunderland boss had to say about today’s opponents and their manager Gareth Ainsworth.
“Gareth done a great job,
“You maximise what you’ve got and it’s clear he has done that over a number of years.
“It was an amazing feat to get into the Championship and they’d have fancied themselves to stay up because once they got used to the level, they had a fantastic second half of the season.
“What that’s led to is a very good first half of this season.
“It’s up there with the trickiest game for us going there, tight pitch, disruptive style, and they’ve got some very, very good players in the frontline.
“And then you’ve got the strongest man in football to bring off the bench!”
Sunderland keen for the game to go ahead
Here’s what Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said about Sunderland’s decision to recall players out on loan, rather than ask to postpone the match.
“We are in an incredibly fortunate position to have this calibre of player to call upon and all three have previously represented Sunderland at first-team level this season.
“Postponing tomorrow’s game would not only compromise the integrity of the competition, but also let down our supporters – many of whom will be on the road already and have put plans in place at great expense.
“We are making every effort to fulfil our fixture schedule throughout what remains an incredibly challenging period and we would like to thank the EFL for the flexibility shown in unique circumstances and Notts County, Harrogate Town and Tranmere Rovers for their support and understanding throughout this process.”
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Lee Johnson said in Wednesday’s press conference that Sunderland have been hit by multiple Covid-19 cases this week - confirming that West Ham loanee Frederik Alves is one of the players who has tested positive.
As a result Sunderland have recalled Jack Diamond, Josh Hawkes and Anthony Patterson from Harrogate, Tranmere and Notts County respectively to ensure they can fulfil the fixture.
An agreement has been reached with the EFL to allow the aforementioned players to return to their loan clubs later this month.
It’s Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s first match of 2022.
The Black Cats have travelled to Wycombe but have been hit by multiple Covid-19 in the squad.
We’ll have all the build-up as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction throughout the day.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.