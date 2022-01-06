That’s after the Wearsiders won their last league game 5-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday with a hat-trick from Ross Stewart and goals from Callum Doyle and Benji Kimpioka.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Wycombe Wanderers:

When is Wycombe Wanderers vs Sunderland?

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Sunderland player Dan Neil (l) celebrates with Ross Stewart after scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle at Stadium of Light on December 11, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland take on Wycombe Wanderers this coming Saturday (January 8) at Adams Park.

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Wycombe Wanderers vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers will be shown on television and has been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports.

The League One clash will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Can I stream Wycombe Wanderers vs Sunderland online?

Sunderland’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers can’t be streamed via club channels in the UK.

However, Sky Sports subscribers can stream the game to their mobile device, tablet, computer, console or laptop by installing the Sky Go app.

If you don’t subscribe to Sky Sports, you can use NOW TV to watch the game between Sunderland and Wycombe.

NOW TV are now offering 25% off a Sky Sports pass in January.

The cost is £25 a month for four months and you can cancel anytime. There is no fixed contract but Sky Sports renews at £33.99 after six months.

Are there any other ways I can follow Wycombe Wanderers vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Joe Nicholson and Phil Smith at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Wycombe Wanderers vs Sunderland?

There are still tickets for the game between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers currently available on safc.com

For the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Stadium of Light ticket office and store will be open on home matchdays and the day before home matchdays.

Is there any team news ahead of Wycombe Wanderers vs Sunderland?

Dennis Cirkin and Denver Hume have both recently returned to Lee Johnson’s squad alongside Corry Evans.

Luke O’Nien is also out with a shoulder injury whilst Jordan Willis and Aiden McGeady are out.

Nathan Broadhead is out for up to three months with a hamstring problem.

What are the odds for Wycombe Wanderers vs Sunderland?

Sunderland win – 7/5

Draw – 23/10

Wycombe Wanderers win – 17/10

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Who is the referee for Wycombe Wanderers vs Sunderland?

Charles Breakspear will referee Sunderland’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Marc Wilson and Dean Treleaven will run the lines for the League One game between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers

Stuart Butler is the fourth official.

