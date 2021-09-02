Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Anis Mehmeti handed three-game ban for lashing out at Sunderland's Luke O'Nien

Wycombe were fortunate to keep 11 players on the pitch during their 3-1 defeat at Sunderland last weekend after Mehmeti lashed out at O’Nien.

The incident wasn’t spotted by the officials after Sunderland had taken a two-goal lead courtesy of goals from Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton at the Stadium of Light.

Stewart scored again seven minutes from time, before Wycombe substitute David Wheeler pulled a goal back for the visitors with a deflected effort in stoppage time.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident at the Stadium of Light was caught on camera and a violent conduct charge brought against the midfielder. The incident happened in the 30th minute.

Mehmeti has now been handed the ban after admitting the violent conduct charge by the FA. He had contested the automatic penalty but that was dismissed during a hearing.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

Sunderland midfielder Luke O'Nien.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.