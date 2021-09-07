Sunderland face Accrington Stanley in a top-of-the-table League One clash on Saturday at the Stadium of Light.

Lee Johnson's men defeated Wycombe Wanderers 3-1 in their last fixture, with a controversial incident involving Sunderland midfielder Luke O’Nien.

Indeed, Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Anis Mehmeti has been handed a three-game ban for lashing out at O’Nien.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anis Mehmeti of Wycombe Wanderers.

The incident wasn’t spotted by the officials after Sunderland had taken a two-goal lead courtesy of goals from Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton at the Stadium of Light.

Stewart scored again seven minutes from the end, before Wycombe substitute David Wheeler pulled a goal back for the visitors with a deflected effort in stoppage time.

However, the incident between Mehmeti and O’Nien was caught on camera and a violent conduct charge was brought against the midfielder. The incident happened in the 30th minute.

Mehmeti has now been handed the ban after admitting the violent conduct charge by the FA. He had contested the automatic penalty but that was dismissed during a hearing.

However, speaking on Twitter, Mehmeti moved to apologise following the incident but didn’t mention O’Nien in his comments.

He said: “I’m disappointed to be missing the next three games due to suspension and wanted to apologise to the fans, manager and my team mates for not being available for the team.

“Looking forward to being back at the club and working harder than ever for this special club.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.