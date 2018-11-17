Wycombe Wanderers handed double fitness boost ahead of trip to Sunderland

Wycombe could welcome two key players back into the fold as they prepare to take on Sunderland.

The newly-promoted Chairboys have endured a minor injury crisis of late, with several key players sidelined through injury.

Absentees included first-team goalkeepers Ryan Allsop and Yves Ma-Kalambay, forcing manager Gareth Ainsworth to swoop for QPR stopper Matt Ingram on an emergency loan deal.

But Ainsworth has been handed a boost ahead of the trip to the Stadium of Light with the news that two key players could return.

Striker Adebayo Akinfenwa and the versatile Darius Charles have been sidelined in recent weeks, but Ainsworth is hopeful that the pair could return for the clash with Sunderland.

“Both Darius and Bayo are close," said the Wycombe boss, speaking to the Bucks Free Press.

“We will have to assess them over the next couple of days but they aren’t far away at all.

“The only one who is definitely out is Michael Harriman. He has done a groin but he is back on the training pitches.

“We aren’t that far away with everyone and I am pleased to say that there are no long-termers apart from my two goalkeepers but that is in hand and we will keep everyone updated as the weeks go on.”

The return of Akinfenwa, in particular, could prove a positive for Wycombe with the well-known striker having netted five times already this season.

Charles, who is capable of playing at the back or up front, was also a regular before his absence and will offer Ainsworth another valuable option.