Wycombe Wanderers 3 Sunderland 3: Story of the day after two Ross Stewart goals and late Joe Jacobson equaliser in thrilling contest

Sunderland were denied all three points at Wycombe after a last-gasp equaliser at Adams Park in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 4:53 pm

An own goal by Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale put the visitors ahead before Anis Mehmeti’s low strike drew Wycombe level.

The Chairboys then went ahead courtesy of Sam Vokes’ close-range header, but Sunderland managed to go in level at half-time following a neat finish from Ross Stewart.

Sunderland improved after the break and went close on several ocasions in a thrilling contest.

Wycombe striker Sam Vokes and Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

It then looked like Stewart had scored the winner when he put the Black Cats ahead in stoppage-time, only for Joe Jacobson to snatch a dramatic leveller.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Sunderland 3 (Stockdale, own goal, 3) (Stewart, 39, 90+2) Wycombe 3 (Mehmeti, 14) (Vokes, 36) (Jacobson, 90+8)

Last updated: Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 17:01

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, Evans (Diamond, 80), Neil, Gooch, Embleton, Pritchard, Stewart
  • Subs: Carney, Xhemajli, Younger, Hume, Taylor, Diamond, Hawkes
  • Wycombe XI: Stockdale, Grimmer, Forino, Jacobson, Obita, Scowen, Mehmeti (Horgan, 90+5), Stewart (De Barr, 90+5), McCleary, Vokes (Akinfenwa, 88), Hanlan
  • Subs: Przybek, Tafazolli, Thompson, Horgan, De Barr, Pendlebury, Akinfenwa
Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 17:01

Thanks for joining us today

Wow! What an afternoon.

We’re signing off for today but will have loads more analysis and reaction over on the SAFC section of the Echo website.

See you soon.

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 15:48

Reaction from Lee Johnson

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:37

Full-time thoughts from Adams Park

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:29

Full-Time: Wycombe 3 Sunderland 3

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:29

90+8’ Goal Wycombe

Sickner for Sunderland.

The keeper came up for a late corner and Jacobson managed to scramble it home.

3-3!

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:26

90+4’ ‘We are top of the league’ chant the Sunderland fans

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:26

90+3’ Double change for Wycombe

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:25

90+2’ GOALLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!! STEWART!!!

Scenes in the away end!

Gooch released Stewart who slid into the shot which rolled past Stockdale.

The ball seemed to take an age to hit the net.

This would be a huge three points!

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:21

NINE minutes added time

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:20

90’ Big chance for Stewart!

You would expect him to score that!

Gooch’s low cross from the right was so inviting but Stewart scooped it over the bar from close range.

