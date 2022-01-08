An own goal by Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale put the visitors ahead before Anis Mehmeti’s low strike drew Wycombe level.

The Chairboys then went ahead courtesy of Sam Vokes’ close-range header, but Sunderland managed to go in level at half-time following a neat finish from Ross Stewart.

Sunderland improved after the break and went close on several ocasions in a thrilling contest.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wycombe striker Sam Vokes and Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

It then looked like Stewart had scored the winner when he put the Black Cats ahead in stoppage-time, only for Joe Jacobson to snatch a dramatic leveller.

Here’s how the game played out:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.