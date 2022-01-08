Wycombe Wanderers 3 Sunderland 3: Story of the day after two Ross Stewart goals and late Joe Jacobson equaliser in thrilling contest
Sunderland were denied all three points at Wycombe after a last-gasp equaliser at Adams Park in a thrilling 3-3 draw.
An own goal by Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale put the visitors ahead before Anis Mehmeti’s low strike drew Wycombe level.
The Chairboys then went ahead courtesy of Sam Vokes’ close-range header, but Sunderland managed to go in level at half-time following a neat finish from Ross Stewart.
Sunderland improved after the break and went close on several ocasions in a thrilling contest.
It then looked like Stewart had scored the winner when he put the Black Cats ahead in stoppage-time, only for Joe Jacobson to snatch a dramatic leveller.
Here’s how the game played out:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
RECAP: Sunderland 3 (Stockdale, own goal, 3) (Stewart, 39, 90+2) Wycombe 3 (Mehmeti, 14) (Vokes, 36) (Jacobson, 90+8)
Last updated: Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 17:01
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, Evans (Diamond, 80), Neil, Gooch, Embleton, Pritchard, Stewart
- Subs: Carney, Xhemajli, Younger, Hume, Taylor, Diamond, Hawkes
- Wycombe XI: Stockdale, Grimmer, Forino, Jacobson, Obita, Scowen, Mehmeti (Horgan, 90+5), Stewart (De Barr, 90+5), McCleary, Vokes (Akinfenwa, 88), Hanlan
- Subs: Przybek, Tafazolli, Thompson, Horgan, De Barr, Pendlebury, Akinfenwa
Thanks for joining us today
Wow! What an afternoon.
We’re signing off for today but will have loads more analysis and reaction over on the SAFC section of the Echo website.
See you soon.
Reaction from Lee Johnson
Full-time thoughts from Adams Park
Full-Time: Wycombe 3 Sunderland 3
90+8’ Goal Wycombe
Sickner for Sunderland.
The keeper came up for a late corner and Jacobson managed to scramble it home.
3-3!
90+4’ ‘We are top of the league’ chant the Sunderland fans
90+3’ Double change for Wycombe
90+2’ GOALLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!! STEWART!!!
Scenes in the away end!
Gooch released Stewart who slid into the shot which rolled past Stockdale.
The ball seemed to take an age to hit the net.
This would be a huge three points!
NINE minutes added time
90’ Big chance for Stewart!
You would expect him to score that!
Gooch’s low cross from the right was so inviting but Stewart scooped it over the bar from close range.