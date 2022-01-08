Wycombe Wanderers 0 Sunderland 1 LIVE: David Stockdale own goal puts Cats ahead as Lee Johnson makes three changes due to Covid-19 cases
Sunderland will face promotion rivals Wycombe at Adams Park this afternoon – and Lee Johnson’s side have been hit by multiple Covid-19 cases.
The Black Cats have been forced to recall Anthony Patterson, Jack Diamond and Josh Hawkes from loan spells at Notts County, Harrogate and Tranmere respectively to ensure they can fulfil the fixture (12:30pm kick-off).
Sunderland have gone nine league games unbeaten and thrashed Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 last time out, yet they will face a real test at Adams Park.
Wycombe are just four points behind the Black Cats having played the same number of matches.
We’ll have all the build-up, updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day.
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Stockdale, own goal, 3) Wycombe 0
Last updated: Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 12:44
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Gooch, Embleton, Pritchard, Stewart
- Subs: Carney, Xhemajli, Younger, Hume, Taylor, Diamond, Hawkes
- Wycombe XI: Stockdale, Grimmer, Forino, Jacobson, Obita, Scowen, Mehmeti, Stewart, McCleary, Vokes, Hanlan
- Subs: Przybek, Tafazolli, Thompson, Horgan, De Barr, Pendlebury, Akinfenwa
14’ Goal Wycombe!
7’ Big save from Patterson
Wycombe have responded well after falling behind.
They almost drew level there as Mehmeti’s low cross was directed goal-bound by Vokes.
Patterson got down well to keep it out.
3’ GOAL!!! SUNDERLAND LEAD!!!
What a start!
Sunderland after Cirkin’s cross from the left was met by a towering header by Stewart.
The Ball hit the bar before bouncing in off Wycombe keeper Stockdale.
1-0!