The two clubs are set to face off at Wembley in the League One play-off final at Wembley with promotion to the Championship on the line.
The Chairboys boss penned a 388-word plea to Wycombe Wanderers fans to support their team at Wembley and also included some bizarre comments regarding the Black Cats.
He said: “We know that the last step in this journey will not be easy. We will again be the underdogs to those who ‘know football’. The supporters of the team that is a Netflix show will try to intimidate us with their superior number of fans.”
You can read Couhig’s 388-word statement in full here, which provoked a strong reaction from Sunderland fans.
But supporters of Wycombe Wanderers were also left annoyed – here’s what they said:
@benstenner2: “What a stupid thing to say. Right before the biggest game of the season just isn't right. Really upsetting for this to come from someone who has always spoken well in the past I just hope this is him not quite understanding the whole thing about banter in this country.”
@connor_mh: “Can’t believe he’s gone and said that… so odd, only gonna backfire this.”
@FlagRaised: “Rob has literally just thrown a gallon of petrol on the fire.”
@GlobalBendemic: “And us fans get dragged into this nonsense by association. Embarrassing.”
@joalhe1997: “Well any chance of this being deleted before they saw this is gone. [email protected], you've got this one really wrong, antagonising them doesn't feel the way to go.”