'Wouldn't have risked him' 'Stronger than expected': Sunderland fans react to Lee Johnson's interesting team selection against Bradford in Papa John's Trophy
Lee Johnson has named a strong side for Sunderland’s final group game in the Papa John’s Trophy against Bradford – and fans have been quick to react.
The Black Cats have already progressed to the knockout stages of the competition, while The Bantams can’t progress.
If Sunderland win the group, however, they would be handed a home draw in the next round.
Yet Johnson has still taken the chance to name several senior players in his starting XI, including the likes of Elliot Embleton, Alex Pritchard, Luke O’Nien and Lynden Gooch.
Here’s how some fans reacted to the team news:
@CForster0: Incredibly strong side. Stronger than everyone expected. Just the 1-0 defeat.
@RyanC2408: Wearne injured? Didn’t play for 23s on Sunday either
@Capt_Fishpaste: A team selection that shows how many players are struggling for confidence right now.
@irobarmstrong: Interesting selection from LJ whom clearly knows he needs a win, if nothing else to keep the wolves from the door
@S4fcNi4ll: Honestly should have gone with Harris and Broadhead up front. I want to see more of Harris since he is doing good for the u23s. Also where’s Wearne he seems a decent little player as well. Shouldn’t have started Pritchard
@Philip_RJ89: This is a very peculiar team. Certainly strong enough to win, and I can only think he’s trying to build up the confidence of the likes of Hoffmann, and the form of Embleton by playing them tonight
@Ianc1102: Stronger than expected, minus internationals. What’s the formation? Back 3? If so, who is left WB?
@Philipberesfor2: Stronger than expected, wouldn't have risked Pritchard.
@AL_SNR58: A stronger team than I expected.