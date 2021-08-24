Aiden O’Brien netted a hat-trick, including a stoppage-time winner in front of the away end, as Lee Johnson made seven changes to his side following the weekend’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in League One.

Niall Huggins and Frederik Alves came into the starting XI to make their Black Cats debuts, yet it was O’Brien who earned most of the praise for his excellent performance.

Here’s how some supporters reacted on social media.

Aiden O'Brien celebrates scoring for Sunderland.

@ShaunGunner1973: I’d love Newcastle at home in the next round, I truly believe we would beat them at the minute.

@mackem49000: Superb lads!! Fantastic result never gave up.. something special building with this squad.. Top man Aiden O’brien delighted for you mate..

@MarkLundie1: Great for O’Brien’s confidence. Well done lads! Another confidence booster. On to Wycombe next!

@Philip_RJ89: That’s a cracking victory with essentially a shadow XI. Cup progress isn’t the No one priority this season, but results like that will give everyone a boost. The perfect victory ahead of Wycombe on Saturday!

@LewisJ0hnson17: Into the hat what a performance and win, starting to show some strength in midfield Which sr have lacked these past seasons

@mattymillfield_: Winning can only be a good thing. Never really bought into not taking the cups seriously. It's all about winning/momentum

@cameronflaws: I'd love to get Newcastle or one of the big six at the SoL in the next round

@Ian_Crow3: @AidenObrien22 hat-trick, who saw that one? Fair play to him, has his critics but seems he has something to offer.

@bronzbootz: Wasn’t expecting that at all….fantastic!!

@LaurenSAFC92: Tell ya what I’ve questioned AOB quite a bit but fair play to the lad tonight, definitely answered a few questions and showed what he can do, now how do you fit him into Saturday? Harsh to drop him after a hat-trick.

@jonroon93: Class result that. O’Brien hat trick and away win was not what I was expecting!

@JamieJoslyn1: Aiden O'Brien making a point with that performance tonight

